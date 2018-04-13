Help us end our Together for Tyler campaign on a high

A huge day of celebration and fundraising will round off our Together for Tyler appeal.

On Friday, May 25, ‘Quids in For Tyler’ will encourage schools and businesses to wear non-uniform or fancy dress and each person taking part donate a pound.

The Observer and Gazette's joint campaign with Spirit FM needs help to reach its �50,000 target

To sign up for the day click here: https://www.spiritfm.net/features/quids-in-for-tyler/

We are getting closer to the £50,000 needed to build Barnham youngster Tyler Murphy, 21, the bedroom he needs – but we’re not over the line just yet.

It has been an incredible nine months of fundraising and for the finale on May 25, which is Local Radio Day, Spirit FM, our co-campaign hosts, will be turning on the style and visiting schools and businesses involved.

People can also wear green on the day, Tyler’s favourite colour, and the Observer, Gazette and Spirit will be running a social media campaign throughout the day, asking groups to post their pictures using #QuidsinforTyler.

Tyler has been living with a brain tumour since he was 12.

He was extremely unwell 18 months ago, leaving him with permanent disabilities, and this new bedroom and wetroom will help give him back the independence he deserves.

His mum Jan said: “We are so grateful to everyone who has supported the campaign.

“Tyler lost most of his teenage years because of his illness but now we want to give him back his twenties.”

For more about the campaign, Tyler’s condition and his amazing charity Tyler’s Trust, click here: https://www.bognor.co.uk/news/video-together-for-tyler-campaign-launched-1-8085080