Hens saved from slaughter find homes in Chichester

A national hen charity saved almost 6,000 hens from slaughter over the weekend – 226 of which were re-homed from Chichester.

The British Hen Welfare Trust helps re-home commercial laying hens destined for slaughter.

In two days the charity has saved 5,800 hens – give or take a feather – with the hens going off to their new homes typically in pet-sized flocks of four to six hens on the same day they came out of their enriched cages.

That equates to individual 827 adoptions over the weekend at pop-up sites that spring into action to help the hens make the most of their new found freedom.

This incredible feat involved dozens of volunteers from 15 regional teams going almost simultaneously to three farms, getting up at the crack of dawn and finishing late in the day, exhausted but elated that so many hens had been helped.

Jane Howorth MBE, charity founder, said: “I am in awe of the dedication of our volunteers around the country who make such a difference to so many hens. Likewise the team at Hen Central do a phenomenal job in ensuring that the logistics are all in place and the right hens get to the right homes at the right time.

“Everyone deserves a huge pat on the back for their efforts!”

The charity, which staunchly supports the British egg industry, is heading towards a grand total of hens re-homed of 650,000 with just another 10,000 before the target is met.

To adopt your own hens visit www.bhwt.co.uk for more information or call 01884 860084.