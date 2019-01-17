Here are the roadworks and closures for Chichester, Bognor and Midhurst

Planned road works and closures for your district and the surrounding areas are detailed below. This information is provided by West Sussex County Council in partnership with Balfour Beatty Living Places.

Please note that dates may be subject to change due to weather conditions and any unforeseen circumstances. For further information visit: www.westsussex.gov.uk/travelinfo or follow @WSHighways

Twineham Lane, Albourne: Lay drinking water main with services and connect to main, Road Closure, until 29 Mar

Twineham Lane, Albourne: Carriageway edge erosion repairs, Road Closure, 28 Jan

Dukes Road, Aldingbourne: Repairs to sunken trenches, Road Closure, 7 Feb

Appledram Lane South, Appledram: Carriageway pothole repairs, Road Closure, 31 Jan

Dell Quay Road, Appledram: Carriageway pothole repairs, Road Closure, 6 Feb

Crawley Lane, Balcombe: Carriageway pothole repairs, Road Closure, 5 Feb

Hawthorn Road, Bognor Regis: Repair collapsed sewer in carriageway, Road Closure, until 28 Jan

Old Park Lane, Bosham: Carriageway pothole repairs, Road Closure, 31 Jan

Ratham Lane, Bosham: Ballast packing at level crossing, Overnight Road Closure, 4 Feb to 8 Feb

Fordwater Road, Chichester: Replace water flow chamber in carriageway, Road Closure, 4 Feb

New Park Road, Chichester: Tree cutting works, Road Closure, Chichester District Council, 7 Feb

B2146 Locksash To Old House Lane, Compton: Carriageway Patching, Road Closure, 23 Jan to 24 Jan

B2146 Old House Lane To West Marden Hill, Compton: Carriageway Patching, Road Closure, 24 Jan to 28 Jan

Gatwick Road Southbound Slip, Crawley: Apply high friction buff surface coating to one way section, Overnight Road Closure, 21 Jan to 25 Jan

Ifield Drive, Crawley: Carriageway Patching, Road Closure, 4 Feb

Watery Lane, Funtington: Carriageway pothole repairs, Road Closure, 6 Feb

B2146 Compton Down To Harting Hill, Harting: Carriageway Patching, Road Closure, 29 Jan to 30 Jan

Bohemia Hollow, Harting: Carriageway Patching, Road Closure, 30 Jan to 1 Feb

North Lane, Harting: Carriageway Patching, Road Closure, 30 Jan to 1 Feb

Bentswood Road, Haywards Heath: Carriageway Resurfacing, Road Closure, 4 Feb to 6 Feb

Hammerpond Road, Horsham: Carriageway pothole repairs, Road Closure, 7 Feb

Harwood Road, Horsham: Replace streetlighting column following traffic collision, Road Closure, 4 Feb

Twineham Lane, Hurstpierpoint and Sayers Common: Lay drinking water main with services and connect to main, Road Closure, until 29 Mar

Two Mile Ash Road, Itchingfield: Carriageway Patching, Road Closure, 6 Feb

Elms Drive, Lancing: Carriageway Patching, Road Closure, 4 Feb to 5 Feb

Albert Road, Littlehampton: Openreach street cabinet and power installation, Road Closure, 4 Feb to 15 Feb

High Street, Loxwood: Carriageway Patching, Road Closure, 4 Feb to 5 Feb

Jobsons Lane, Lurgashall: Excavate and install ducting for installation of circuit cable system, Road Closure, 6 Feb to 15 Feb

Crawley Road, North Horsham: Gas main disconnection, Road Closure, until 3 Feb

Jackdaw Lane, North Horsham: New foul water connection, Road Closure, until 1 Feb

Lower Bognor Road, Pagham: Carriageway Patching, Road Closure, 5 Feb to 8 Feb

High Street, Petworth: Lay new gas service, Road Closure, 28 Jan to 1 Feb

Poynings Road, Poynings: Carriageway pothole repairs, Road Closure, 28 Jan

Broomers Hill Lane, Pulborough: Carriageway pothole repairs, Road Closure, 4 Feb

Rectory Lane, Pulborough: Carriageway pothole repairs, Road Closure, 4 Feb

Lynwick Street, Rudgwick: Carriageway pothole repairs, Road Closure, 25 Jan

East Street, Rusper: Carriageway pothole repairs, Road Closure, 25 Jan

Ifield Wood, Rusper: Carriageway Patching, Road Closure, 5 Feb

Paddock Lane, Selsey: New sewer connection for Selsey Academy, Road Closure, until 25 Jan

Gordon Road, Shoreham-By-Sea,: Carriageway Patching, Road Closure, 1 Feb

Kingston Lane, Shoreham-By-Sea: Sign and post works, Road Closure, 27 Jan

Billingshurst Road, Slinfold: New sewer connection, Road Closure, 21 Jan to 6 Feb

Stein Road, Southbourne: Track maintenance, Road Closure, 26 Jan to 28 Jan

Stein Road, Southbourne: Track maintenance, Overnight Road Closure, 31 Jan to 1 Feb

Hop Oast Roundabout, Southwater: Carriageway pothole repairs, Overnight Road Closure, 1 Feb

Roman Way, Southwick: Renew Openreach pole, Road Closure, 1 Feb

Fryern Road, Storrington And Sullington: Lay new gas main, make connections and replace services, Road Closure, 21 Jan to 8 Feb

Bob Lane, Twineham: Carriageway pothole repairs, Road Closure, 29 Jan

Twineham Lane, Twineham: Lay drinking water main with services and connect to main, Road Closure, until 29 Mar

Binsted Lane, Walberton: Build new Openreach joint box and lay duct, Road Closure, 4 Feb to 8 Feb

Binsted Lane, Walberton: Build new Openreach joint box, Road Closure, 4 Feb to 8 Feb

Mayes Lane, Warnham: Openreach spine sub duct and cabling works, Road Closure, 6 Feb to 12 Feb

Northlands Road, Warnham: Openreach spine sub duct and cabling works, Road Closure, 6 Feb to 12 Feb

Station Approach, West Hoathly: Carriageway Patching, Road Closure, 31 Jan to 1 Feb

Hayling Rise, Worthing: Gas connection in conjunction with A27 works, Road Closure, 28 Jan to 1 Feb

Northcourt Road, Worthing: Lay water communication pipe and install meter to serve new house, Road Closure, 22 Jan to 24 Jan

Sea Place, Worthing: In conjunction with refurbishment of signalised junction in Goring Rd, Road Closure, until 15 Mar