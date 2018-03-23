High marks for University of Chichester in student survey

The University of Chichester has been named as one of the best in the country for its student experience, according to a national league table.

The announcement comes as the 2018 Times Higher Education Student Experience survey results were published yesterday.

Chichester moved up to tenth in the category – in 2016 it was at number 25. It also made the top-two for good personal relationships with teaching staff, top three for security and student welfare, fourth for good environment on campus and fifth for academic experience and for tuition in small groups.

Vice-chancellor professor Jane Longmore said the results were ‘very pleasing’. She added: “Ensuring our students get the best experience possible while studying here is crucial to us and we must also acknowledge the key role that our high-quality staff have played in achieving this result.”

Times higher education editor John Gill said: “Understanding the student experience has never been more important to universities, which are competing with one another to a far greater extent than they once did.

“That competition plays out in the academic experience, of course, but also the facilities and lifestyles on offer for those who choose to study at a particular institution.”