HMS Queen Elizabeth: Where and when to see £3.1bn aircraft carrier arrive home in Portsmouth

Families who waved farewell to sailors on HMS Queen Elizabeth are set to flock to Portsmouth welcoming them home on Monday.

More than 1,000 members of the ship’s company will return after four months of flight trials of the F35-B fighter jets.

From 1.30pm she will be visible in the Solent.

Families are expected on the Hotwallsm, Round Tower and Square Tower.

The Westlant deployment has seen the warship travel to the United States – including New York City and Florida – with more than 90 landings and a change of captain.

Many were captured on video, including a ‘revolutionary’ first rolling landing and a ‘bizarre’ backwards manoeuvre.

HMS Queen Elizabeth left Portsmouth Naval Base in August this year after she was accepted into the Royal Navy Fleet at a commissioning ceremony led by Her Majesty the Queen in December, 2017.

Her sister ship, HMS Prince of Wales, is being built and is set to join her in Portsmouth next year.

HMS Queen Elizabeth is expected to enter active service in 2021.

Her arrival in Portsmouth on Monday is dependent on good weather and could change.

She should be visible in the Solent at about 1.30pm.