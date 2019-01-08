Homeless person's bed and belongings destroyed by fire believed to have been started deliberately

The bedding and belongings of a person who was sleeping rough in Chichester have been destroyed by a fire police believe was started deliberately.

A bed had been laid out in the underpass under Oaklands Way and has been completely destroyed by the fire, which was reported to police at 1.55am (Tuesday 8).

It has since been covered up by a barricade

West Sussex Fire and Rescue Service confirmed they had received a call about a 'small open fire' and one member of crew attended the scene to extinguish the fire with a foam extinguisher and one member of crew from Hampshire also attended.

A spokesman for Sussex Police said: "It was reported at 1.55am on Tuesday (January 8) to fire. It is believed to have been started deliberately. Witnesses or information can be reported online quoting serial 71 of 8/1."

West Sussex Fire and Rescue Service added that there is currently no investigation from West Sussex Fire and Rescue into the fire.