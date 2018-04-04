Homeless shelter used as affordable rental in Chichester

A former homeless shelter for children and young adults is currently being used for rented accommodation.

One-bedroom flats at the old Chichester Foyer – which closed down in December last year – are being advertised for £450 a month on www.spareroom.com

A number are occupied, and the Home Group, owners of the Velyn Avenue site, said using it for affordable rent as a temporary measure before deciding its future use.

A Spokesperson said: “We are currently exploring options for the future long-term use of the Chichester Foyer site in line with local needs.

“As such we are currently in discussion with our local partners to ascertain the most appropriate use for the site. “In the meantime, we are working with VPS Guardian Services to ensure the building is managed, maintained and available to local tenants at an affordable rate.”

New affordable rental near the centre of Chichester is likely to be welcomed, especially as there were fears the building would be empty in the interim.

Thousands of 16-25 year olds have been housed at The Foyer since 2003.