Hooded men steal cash from ATM at Chichester Tesco

Police are looking for two men who were seen breaking into an ATM machine outside Tesco today (January 13).

Officers were alerted to two men breaking into the ATM at Tesco in Fishbourne Road around 1.30am.

The two men were dressed in dark clothing with their hoods up and are believed to have driven to the store but parked their vehicle in the housing estate behind.

Police attended the location and conducted an area search but the suspects were not found.

A spokesman for Sussex Police said: "Anyone who witnessed the incident, saw any suspicious behaviour in the area at this time or has CCTV footage of the theft is asked to report online or call 101 quoting reference 82 of 13/01."