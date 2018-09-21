'Hopefully the event will run bigger and better next year' — Velo cyclist

A would-be Velo South cyclist has said shared his response after the cycling event was cancelled last night.

Adam Martin, who lives in Havant, was planning to tackle Velo South with a team of six.

"I'm disappointed because I've never cycled that distance before and there had been six months of training that has gone into it. You can't help the weather."

Adam added that he will be taking on another cycling event on Boxhill, Surrey on October 7 and said: "I don't want to let anyone down."

He has raised £500 for the British Heart Foundation which will be met by BNP Paribas, the company Adam works for.

He said: "I suspect the real frustration for me is that after such a great summer, the weather has managed to let us down — either side of Sunday appears to be fine!

"Putting the effort in has benefited me in terms of losing weight and health so can’t really complain about that too much. Hopefully the event will run bigger and better next year and be celebrated by all."

READ MORE:

Anger after Velo South 'left Funtington pub with £5,000 loss'

West Sussex County Council respond to Velo South cancellation

Residents warned after postal scam in Chichester