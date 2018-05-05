Hospitality students reach award shortlist

Students from Chichester College have reached the shortlist at the recent Institute of Hospitality Student Awards.

Millie Harrington and Grace Knight were nominated for the ‘front of house’ and ‘management’ categories respectively. Millie finished as a finalist while Grace was highly commended at the ceremony last week.

Grace said: “We really didn’t think we would get this far, but we just went for it as it’s a really important industry award. We were surprised when we found out we had been shortlisted.”

Millie said: “The ceremony was really enjoyable – it was really nice to be on the other side of service! It was such a good day and a great experience for us.”

Although they didn’t win an award at the ceremony at the Balmer Lawn Hotel in Brockenhurst, deputy head of learning for hospitality and catering at Chichester College Diane Jackson said they should be proud of their achievements.

She said: “Both Millie and Grace are outstanding students, passionate about their subject and determined to do well.

“To reach the finals, as a finalist and as a highly commended entrant, is a fantastic achievement and something they should both be very proud of. They have a bright future ahead of them and I believe they will go far in their careers.”