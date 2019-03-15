Hour-by-hour forecast: This is when strong winds will hit the South as Met Office issues new weather warnings

The weather of late has turned wet and windy, with the Met Office issuing new yellow weather warnings for wind to the south of England.

Weather warnings

The weather of late has turned wet and windy, with the Met Office issuing new yellow weather warnings for wind to the south of England.

A Met Office yellow weather warning is in place from 4am to 9pm on Saturday (16 March), covering the south of England.

The Met Office said, “A developing area of low pressure is expected to track across Northern Ireland, northern England and southern Scotland on Saturday.

“On the southern flank of this system, strong winds are expected, the strongest of these are likely to affect coastal and immediately adjacent regions of the west and south of England and Wales.

“Gusts of 50-60 mph are expected quite widely, with some more exposed locations seeing wind gusts of around 70 mph, mainly in coastal areas and just inland.”

What to expect from this weather warning

- It’s likely that some coastal routes, sea fronts and coastal communities affected by spray and/or large waves

- Delays to public transport are likely, with longer journey times for rail and bus services.

- Difficult driving conditions are possible, with delays for high-sided vehicles on exposed routes and bridges the main concern.

Hour-by-hour forecast as strong winds hit

04:00 - Overcast, 10C - Wind gust: 40mph.

05:00 - Overcast, 10C - Wind gust: 39mph.

06:00 - Overcast, 10C - Wind gust: 39mph.

07:00 - Overcast, 10C - Wind gust: 38mph.

08:00 - Overcast, 10C - Wind gust: 40mph.

09:00 - Cloudy, 10C - Wind gust: 42mph.

10:00 - Overcast, 10C - Wind gust: 43mph.

11:00 - Overcast, 10C - Wind gust: 44mph.

12:00 - Overcast, 10C - Wind gust: 49mph.

13:00 - Overcast, 10C - Wind gust: 49mph.

14:00 - Overcast, 10C - Wind gust: 48mph.

15:00 - Cloudy, 10C - Wind gust: 50mph.

16:00 - Overcast, 10C - Wind gust: 48mph.

17:00 - Overcast, 10C - Wind gust: 48mph.

18:00 - Overcast, 10C - Wind gust: 47mph.

19:00 - Overcast, 10C - Wind gust: 48mph.

20:00 - Light rain, 10C - Wind gust: 49mph.

21:00 - Heavy rain, 10C - Wind gust: 49mph.