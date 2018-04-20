House fire caused by hair curlers left on

A house fire on the edge of Chichester was caused by a set of hair curling tongs accidentally being left on, the fire service said.

By the time firefighters had arrived at the property in Drayton Lane, Drayton, the bedroom was ‘well alight’, West Sussex Fire and Rescue Service said.

Firefighters wearing breathing apparatus managed to extinguish the blaze using hose reels and jets.

The fire happened on the afternoon of Wednesday, April 18, and after investigations showed the cause was accidental ignition due to hair curling tongs being left on furniture, the fire service has issued a strong warning to others.

Station manager and fire investigation officer Andy Parsons said: “This was an extremely unfortunate incident where a lapse in concentration had devastating consequences.

“Fortunately the prompt actions from crews minimised the amount of damage to the property and contained the fire to one room.

“The service has attended many fires over the years where hand-held electrical appliances, such as hair dryers and straighteners, have accidently been left on and caused a fire.

“As a result, we are urging people to take extra care when using these products and to ensure that they are always switched off and unplugged before being put away.”