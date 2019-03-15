How can we use artificial intelligence? Public talks to be held at Chichester university

A public seminar to discuss the future of artificial intelligence is to be held at the University of Chichester.

The seminar, which will be held at the university on April 10, will explore whether artificial intelligence (AI) will be able to replicate how humans make a decision and what health care decisions we would allow AI to make for us.

Titled 'Artificial intelligence, medical decision making and you' the seminar will be delivered by consultant surgeon David Beattie at the University of Chichester.

David said: "Artificial intelligence has gone from what for most is an obscure and somewhat abstract concept to a phenomenon that touches most of us on a daily basis. Despite this many people remain sceptical that machine-learned decision making is reliable and socially acceptable across a myriad of applications.

“My seminar aims to familiarise delegates with the concept of artificial intelligence and perhaps challenge their current perceptions – helping them to explore their acceptance of artificial intelligence and define some of the big questions for the future.”

The seminar will explore what artificial intelligence could do for humans in the future and those attending will be asked to consider what it could when applied to medicine as well as what it should and should not do in that area.

The seminar will take place at the University of Chichester’s Bishop Otter campus on Wednesday 10 April between 5pm and 6m. Attendance is free of charge and open to the general public.

For more information and to book a place, please visit www.chi.ac.uk/workforce or email CHSWSCexternal@chi.ac.uk.