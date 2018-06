The Royal National Lifeboat Institution (RNLI) is holding at an information event on Tuesday June 26 about how people can support its lifesaving work.

Fundraising, volunteering and delivering community safety advice are just some of the ways to help the organisation.

All are welcome to a drop in event from 5pm to 8pm at the Chichester District Council offices at East Pallant House, Committee Room Two to find out more.