How underwear can help the homeless in Chichester

Donations of new, clean underwear are very welcome at Stonepillow this winter.
Anna Stephenson-Knight, pictured here with Laura Bulbeck from charity Stonepillow, had been buying warm socks for homeless people with donations via a Justgiving page.
Three bags of donations were stolen in a smash and grab ahead of Christmas but the remaining funds are now going towards pants for Stonepillow to distribute.
Visit www.justgiving.com/crowdfunding/sock-angels or give new underwear directly to Stonepillow.