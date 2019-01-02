How underwear can help the homeless in Chichester

Donations of new, clean underwear are very welcome at Stonepillow this winter.

Anna Stephenson-Knight, pictured here with Laura Bulbeck from charity Stonepillow, had been buying warm socks for homeless people with donations via a Justgiving page.

Three bags of donations were stolen in a smash and grab ahead of Christmas but the remaining funds are now going towards pants for Stonepillow to distribute.

Visit www.justgiving.com/crowdfunding/sock-angels or give new underwear directly to Stonepillow.