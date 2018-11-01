Husband's plea for Helen Slaughter to come home a year after disappearance

The husband of Helen Slaughter said the family was 'desperate' to hear from her, a year after she disappeared.

Helen, 49, was last seen on CCTV leaving her home in Barnham around 6am on 1 November 2017, Sussex Police said. Volunteers helped search for her in the days after her disappearance, and weeks turned into months with no contact or sightings. Click here to read more.

Helen Slaughter has been missing for a year. Picture: Sussex Police

In a video interview, Ken Slaughter pleaded with her to come home.

He said: "I'd like to tell her that we're all still at home for her, we all still love her and I wish she was back now.

"If she's listening to this, I wish she'd let us know she is okay and wants to get in contact.

"I just wish you could see how much we all want you back and how much you are loved."

He said the family had cards and presents for her for Christmas and her birthday, and Ken also had bought her a Valentine's card.

A month after she disappeared, Ken also installed a camera in the field where her pony Biena lives in the hope she would come back and check on it. The camera has been checked a few times a day but there have been no sightings, Ken said.

The disappearance has also been hard on her sons, Ken said.

He said: "Helen loved her sons and she spent lots of time with them when they were younger and she'd spend time with them now.

Helen Slaughter. Picture: Sussex Police

"The boys are missing their mum, and it's heartbreaking really."

Sussex Police said Helen is 5’ 2”, of small build, with brown short hair and normally wears glasses. She was last seen wearing dark jeans, a light-coloured fleece and a woolly hat. She has small tattoos on both arms; a bee, ladybird, also a letter H on the top of her left arm and a tortoise on the top of her right arm.

Inspector Ian Maloney from the Missing Persons team said: “Helen’s disappearance still remains extremely out of character for her and we are desperate to hear from her.

“We are urging the public to continue to keep a look out for her and would ask everyone to cast their minds back to see if they remember seeing Helen at the time of her disappearance.

“Did you notice Helen wandering the fields and wooded areas while out walking?

“Helen if you are reading this, we just to know that you are safe. Please get in contact with either us or your family.”

To report information to Sussex Police please report online or call 101 quoting 409 of 01/11/17.

If you see Helen please dial 999 immediately. Alternatively, you can visit the Crimestoppers website or contact the independent charity anonymously on 0800 555 111.