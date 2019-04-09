‘Immense pride’ as Aldwick Cricket Club gets set to re-open two years after fire

A cricket club is set to re-open for the first time since a fire destroyed its building in January 2017.

Aldwick Cricket Club will host its first game in more than two years at its new Fredricks-Knight Pavilion at Brooks Lane playing field, Felpham, as part of its grand opening event on Sunday (April 14).

The opening event, which will see Aldwick Cricket Club (ACC) play Sussex Cricket Foundation XI, starts at 11.45am, and will also include a range of activities ‘for all the family’. A club spokesman said this will include: ‘a bouncy castle, bath bomb making, story time and a free kids’ taster session’.

Members of Aldwick cricket club delighted with their new pavilion. From left Ollie Smith, Ian Smith, Ian Guppy and chairman Jim Smiith.

Speaking for the club, Ian Guppy, said: “We are proud and extremely privileged for this day to arrive and we can’t wait to get going.

“We cannot thank everybody who has helped in this project enough, we are an extremely lucky and fortunate cricket club to have so many people rooting for us and we hope as many people as possible come and share this special day.”

Paul Broggi, property, estates and facilities manager at Arun District Council said reaching this point has been a ‘long journey following the destruction of the old pavilion’.

He added: “We have faced many challenges along the way. It’s been a great project to be involved in. I am immensely proud of the end result which I know is going to be a superb facility for both ACC and the local community for many years to come.”

Tommy McMillan's photo of Bognor Regis bandstand SUS-190904-161837001

In celebration of the new pavilion, a competition was run by the club.

The spokesman said: “Members of the public were invited to submit a photo; painting or drawing that they felt represented the local area.The winning submissions have been featured in a mural designed by local artist, Chloe Dowsett. The mural will be unveiled at the grand opening and a sneak peak of the progress can be found on ACC’s Facebook page.”

Both players and spectators are encouraged to walk or cycle to the event, due to limited parking at the site.

Megan Parr's winning drawing of Bognor Regis Beach SUS-190904-161827001