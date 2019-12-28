Incident at Sussex town centre store sparks huge emergency response

There is a large-scale emergency response to an incident at a town centre store in Sussex this afternoon (December 28).

Sussex Police confirmed it was called to the WHSmith store in South Street, Worthing, at 1.16pm today to assist the ambulance service with a medical incident.

The scene of the incident in South Street, Worthing

South Street is cordoned off, along with the store, and several police cars and ambulance vehicles are parked outside.

A bus was seen parked across the road at South Street Square, seemingly to block off access.

The air ambulance has also been called to the incident and landed on Worthing Beach at around 2pm.

It is unclear at this stage how many people have been affected.

The fire service was also present outside the store.

It appeared that WHSmith had also been evacuated, although this has not been confirmed.

Large crowds gathered outside the busy town centre spot to see what had happened.

