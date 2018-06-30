Incredible efforts of volunteers are honoured at aid awards ceremony

Around 60 St John Ambulance volunteers from across Sussex have been recognised for their hard work at an awards ceremony.

On June 18, the accolades were presented by Peter Field, the Lord-Lieutenant for East Sussex, Denise Patterson DL, representing the Lord Lieutenant of West Sussex, Major General J D Moore-Bick CBE DL, the high sheriff of East Sussex and Mrs Caroline Nicholls DL, the high sheriff of West Sussex.

Ray Oliver with the St John Ambulance Chichester volunteers

The evening, held at Plumpton College, was attended by the CEO of St John Ambulance, Martin Houghton-Brown, the director of first aid services, Mark Farmer and more.

With over five decades of volunteering with St John Ambulance Ray Oliver, from the Chichester unit, received the prestigious laurel leaf award, only presented to the few volunteers who have served for 52 years.

Caroline Lucas, Sussex county president, said: “Our St John Ambulance volunteers are a truly remarkable group of people.

“Our annual awards ceremony goes at least some way towards showing our appreciation.”

Ray Oliver receives the laurel leaf award

Southwick volunteer Carl Bennett also received a district manager’s award for his fundraising efforts.

Carl also provides free first aid demonstrations like CPR and how to use a defibrillator.

He does many other fundraising activities including running the Brighton Marathon 10K.

St John Ambulance thanks Plumpton College for holding the awards in their marquee and providing food.

Carl Bennett with Trevor Moss

For more visit www.sja.org.uk or call 08700 10 49 50.