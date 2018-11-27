Industrial accident in Sussex tyre shop leaves worker seriously injured

An industrial accident in a Sussex tyre fitting shop has left a worker in hospital with serious injuries.

At least two ambulances and two paramedics cars were outside Setyres in Tarring Road, Worthing, at around 9am this morning, along with police and the fire service.

Paramedics are at the scene after reports of an explosion at Setyres in Tarring Road, Worthing

A spokesman for South East Coast Ambulance Service said they were called at just after 9am to reports of an industrial accident which had injured a male member of staff.

He said it was believed that the man had been struck on the head while working, leaving him with potentially serious head injuries.

Paramedics treated him at the scene, before being taken to Royal Sussex County Hospital in Brighton by ambulance before 9.40am.

Stephen Cheesman, manager for Setyres in Worthing, said the circumstances of the accident are currently unclear, and he did not see it first-hand.

He added that an internal investigation to work out what happened is now underway.

He sent his thoughts and prayers to his colleague and was in touch with his family to find out how he is doing and to offer support.

He said: "I hope he is going to be okay."

A spokesman for West Sussex Fire and Rescue Service said: "We were called to a report of an explosion at a business unit in Tarring Road, Worthing at 9.01am this morning (November 27).

"Two engines were sent to the scene. On arrival, it was established there was no fire or explosion."

Fire crews left the scene at 9.38am after making sure the area was safe.

As well as fitting tyres, Setyres in Worthing specialises in servicing vehicles, and fixing brakes, clutches, air conditioning, exhausts, batteries and other major repairs, as well as vehicle diagnostics, according to its website.