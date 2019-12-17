Injured Bognor mum could spend Christmas in hospital after attempted mugging

A Bognor mother could spend Christmas in hospital after she was knocked off her bike in an attempted mugging.

Bev Moore, a keyholder at Barclays, had been looking forward to spending Christmas at her aunt and uncle’s house and taking part in the Pagham pram race – after coming third in the contest last year.

But now the 38-year-old fears she may have to remain at St Richard’s Hospital after breaking her leg in three places.

The incident happened when Bev was cycling home in the dark on Friday night, after finishing work and meeting a friend at the pub.

She said: “All of a sudden I felt myself being shoved off my bike and my handbag yanked.”

Her handbag was safely strapped across her body, but Bev fell to the ground where she lay until she was found by the police.

“I couldn’t move,” she said. “I don’t know how long I laid there. It’s a bit blurry.”

The police dropped her home but a friend soon drove her to hospital, where she was found to have suffered ‘complex’ breaks in her leg.

She has remained in hospital ever since.

Bev said: “I feel awful. I still feel quite shocked that it’s happened. I wouldn’t wish it on anyone.”

As a non-driver, Bev has always used her bike to get around and cycles everywhere – but said she had never experienced anything like this before.

Bev is due to have surgery on Friday and is not yet sure if she will be well enough to spend Christmas at home.

“We’ve just got to play it by ear,” she said. “I can’t make any plans. It’s the not knowing.”

Going forward, Bev has been told it could take six months to fully recover.

Her 18-year-daughter, Karly-Marie Moore, has set up a crowdfunding page to help get Bev ‘back on her feet’.

She wrote on the page: “The money raised will go towards Bev having the nicest Christmas possible, and to assist her recovery where she can’t work, helping cover bills and rent.

“Mum is such a helpful and caring person and any donations would mean a lot to us as a family.”

Bev said she felt ‘a bit embarrassed’ by the gesture, but said: “That’s how she feels, she wants to help.”

To donate, visit the crowdfunding page here.

