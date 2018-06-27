Inquest told of ‘beautiful’ Chichester girl’s quarry accident in Brunei

A young girl was described as a ‘beautiful person inside and out’ at an inquest into her death.

Ten-year-old Marsha Maxwell was born in Chichester but lived with her family in Brunei, where she fell into a hole at some sand hills – part of a quarry – while playing with friends on February 11.

The hearing was held at Centenary House in Crawley

An inquest, held in Crawley yesterday, heard that despite attempts from her father and others to help her, Marsha died after sand fell on her.

A post mortem examination found she died from asphyxiation and assistant coroner Joanne Andrews recorded a conclusion of accidental death.

Coroner’s officer Vanessa Tiller told the inquest: “The area was not fenced off and they did not see any warning signs.”

In a statement read out at the inquest, Marsha’s family praised her as ‘charismatic, creative, kind-hearted and determined’.

They added: “Marsha was a beautiful person inside and out.

“Extraordinarily talented and an exceptional human being.

“The void that has been left has totally broken us as a family.”

But her family said they planned to focus on the happiness Marsha brought to their lives and those of everyone who knew her.

Assistant coroner Joanne Andrews offered her ‘deepest sympathies’ and said she hoped now the inquest process was finished Marsha’s family would be able to focus on their happy memories of her.