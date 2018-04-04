Inspirational young fundraiser receives award for dedication

An inspirational 12 year old boy has been honoured with an award for fighting back to Pancreatic Cancer through thoughtful and imaginative fundraising methods.

Alex Webb, a 12 year old boy from Bosham, has been presented with a well deserved Fundraising Award for his dedication to the outstanding work he has done so far for the charity Pancreatic Cancer UK.

Pancreatic Cancer UK is a charity close to Alex’s heart since he sadly lost his grandma to the disease.

With the support and assistance from his younger brother Ben, Alex has managed to raise more than £1,000 during the past five years through his own fundraising initiatives.

Just a few of the fundraising projects Alex and his younger brother have completed so far include home baked biscuit sales, car washing, as well as the design, making and selling of Pancreatic Cancer UK inspired bracelets and flip-flops.

Alex said: “I knew I had been shortlisted, but I had no idea I was winning the award.

“There are some amazing fundraisers out there who have done a lot for the charity in the past, so I was a bit shocked when they called my name, it was a really great surprise!”

According to Pancreatic Cancer UK, pancreatic cancer has the lowest survival rate of all the 20 most common cancers.

With just seven percent of people suffering living for five years or more after diagnosis.

Pancreatic Cancer UK is taking on this tough disease through supporting those affected, investing in ground breaking research and lobbying for greater recognition of the disease.

Chief Executive at Pancreatic Cancer UK, Diana Jupp, said: “We’re delighted to have presented the Pancreatic Cancer UK Fundraising Award to such a worthy recipient.

“We can’t thank Alex enough for his ongoing support and commitment to the cause. The funds he has raised will help us offer vital support to patients and families, invest in crucial research to help us see the breakthroughs we urgently need, and be a voice for everyone affected by pancreatic cancer.”

Despite already raising life changing funds for the charity Alex and his family have made it clear to all that their dedication to fundraising for the charity is not over yet.

Alex said: “I’m having a think at the moment about the next fundraising project I’m going to undertake.

“I’m going to be cheering on my Dad the summer as he’s doing Ride London to raise money for Pancreatic Cancer UK.”

For more information on the charity and disease visit www.pancreaticcancer.org.uk or call them on 0808 801 0707.