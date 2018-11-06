Investigation underway into Chichester explosion equipment failure

A 'comprehensive' investigation has been launched to find the cause of a substation explosion in the city centre on Wednesday (November 7).

A spokesman for Scottish and Southern Electricity Network (SSEN), said: “The safety of the local communities and our staff is paramount and we can confirm that a comprehensive investigation into last week’s incident is currently underway to understand the cause of equipment failure.”

