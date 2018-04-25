Ipad and cash among valuables taken in Tangmere burglary

Police are appealing for witnesses after an ipad, cash and personal items were stolen from a house in Tangmere last Tuesday.

Officers believe the burglary took place at the house in Nelson Close sometime between 8am and 8pm on Tuesday, April 17.

Police said: “An Ipad, a small quantity of cash and some personal items were taken.

“Any witness or anyone with information is asked to contact Sussex Police.”

Call police on 101, quoting serial 1453 of 17/04, or contact police online.

Alternatively, call the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

Police said: “If you see any suspicious activity happening around properties in your area, please dial 999.”

For more advice about preventing burglary, visit www.sussex.police.uk/burglary