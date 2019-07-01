Items found on Bognor beach spark search for missing person

The lifeboat teams, the Coastguard and Sussex Police carried out a search for a possible missing person after personal items were discovered on the beach in Bognor last night.

A spokesman for the Selsey Coastguard said it was tasked to join the search at around 8pm on Sunday (June 30).

The Coastguard and lifeboats searched the shores while Sussex Police made further enquiries inland.

After a full search pattern was carried out, the incident was left with Sussex Police and the Coastguard returned to station at just before 11pm, the spokesman said.

Earlier the same day, the coastguard team was page to a kite surfer in possible difficulty between Park Copse and Pagham Harbour entrance.

The spokesman said: “Thankfully the kite surfer had made it ashore safely and all was well the call was made with good intent.”

