Jewellers raffle off diamonds to fund Chichester students’ charity trip

A Chichester jewellers is raffling off items worth up to £400 to raise funds for Bishop Luffa students to do charity work in Tanzania.

Pressleys jewellers in the Buttermarket will be holding the raffle until the end of May to support Adam Long and Joe Barnett from Bishop Luffa sixth form.

Tomorrow (Friday) will include a showcase event for clients as well as an auction towards helping the students carry out potentially life-changing feeding and building projects with charity Grassroots.

Gifts worth up to hundreds of pounds will be included in the prize draw, with the top prize of a pair of diamond earrings.

Store manager Thomas Pickhard said it was great to support a local school and people who were doing ‘something good and postive in the community’.

Tickets for the ‘all-in’ raffle cost £2.50 each or £10 for a strip of five tickets.