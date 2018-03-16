Kellogg’s breakfast club grant open to schools in Chichester

Schools in the area can apply for a £1,000 breakfast club grant from Kellogg’s.

Kellogg’s is celebrating 20 years of championing breakfast clubs by offering schools across Chichester the chance to get their hands on £1,000.

Peter Jenkins of Roebuck Primary School in Preston, one of a few schools across the UK to be named Kellogg's Breakfast Club winners RPY

To mark the anniversary, the cereal giant will be giving a £1,000 grant away every school day of 2018.

Schools can apply for a Kellogg’s grant by visiting www.kelloggs.co.uk/breakfastclubs.

The scheme marks the 20th anniversary of the Kellogg’s Breakfast Club programme, which has provided £3m of investment to schools and 70 million bowls of cereal since 1998.

Research shows that breakfast clubs help with everything from attendance and attainment to alleviating hunger and providing pre-school care.

They are a lifeline for many teachers as 68 per cent of teachers believe pupils would struggle to concentrate in class without their breakfast club, according to a report by Kellogg’s.

Kate Prince, from Kellogg’s, said: “We believe all children should have the opportunity to start the day with breakfast so we’re proud to have spent 20 years supporting so many schools across the UK.”

“The £1,000 we’re offering in 2018 underpins our pride and continuing commitment to our breakfast club programme.”

Kellogg’s currently has 3000 schools signed up to its network, offering them a range of resources and provisions to help them operate sustainable and effective breakfast clubs.

Schools can apply to join the Kellogg’s Breakfast Club network by emailing breakfastclubuk@kellogg.com.