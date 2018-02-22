Key plan is approved for Oldlands Farm site

The county council’s reasons for not objecting to plans for The Range and a new Lidl store at Oldlands Farm have been deemed ‘feeble’ by a district councillor.

Speaking at Arun’s development control committee last Wednesday, Paul Wells said: “It wouldn’t be so bad if it was industrial use. Introducing retail you are going to get a constant flow of traffic in and out of that site all day long, which is going to add pressure to that network.

“How [the county council] can yet again come up with such a feeble excuse that there won’t be any adverse impact on the network is beyond me.”

The comments came during discussions on a planning application (BE/114/17/PL), submitted in September, which sought permission for the approved units to be used for a convenience food retailer.

The item, which has been approved subject to conditions, was flagged as ‘urgent’ due to the length of time it has been in the system, a letter from committee manager Carrie O’Connor confirmed.

Ben Read, agent, said the change would make the site deliverable.

He added that approving the plans would provide an ‘attractive gateway’ to the wider site and a ‘clear sign of investor confidence’.

