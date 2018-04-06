Key witness sought after woman attacked in Chichester home

Police are trying to trace a passer-by who may have information about an attack in Chichester.

A 24-year-old woman was assaulted in her home in Broyle Road at around 7.15am on Friday (March 30).

Police say she suffered minor injuries and did not attend hospital.

During the incident she was able to open the front door and shout to a woman passer-by for help.

This woman is believed to be in her 50s and was walking towards the town centre, She has not so far contacted the police but officers would like to talk to her as she may have useful information, perhaps without realising it.

The woman, and anyone else with information, is asked to contact Sussex Police online or by calling 101, quoting serial 225 of 30/03.

Alternatively, call the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.