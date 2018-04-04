Kids eat free with Brasserie Blanc offer

Kids can eat for free this Easter at Brasserie Blanc in Chichester.

Entertaining the kids during the school holidays can be a costly business. However, thanks to Raymond Blanc parents can save a few pennies when dining out this Easter. Until April 13, families who dine at Brasserie Blanc will receive a kid’s two course meal with the purchase of at least one a la carte main course.

Young guests can join Henri le Worm and his friends on a gastronomic journey with their own specially created Henri le Worm kid’s menu. Filled with tasty, fresh ingredients little diners can tickle their taste buds with delights such as Raymond’s veggie chilli pie, mac n’ cheese, crispy chicken and lip-smacking puddings.

While the little ones tuck-in, parents and guardians can enjoy dishes selected from the new Brassiere Blanc menu that sees authentic French favourites partnered with dishes inspired by Raymond’s years of unique culinary adventures around the world. Highlights include French classics like Boeuf Bourguignon and Moules Marinière, partnered with new dishes like Lamb Tagine and Malabar Fish Curry.

Simply book a table or turn up at the nearest restaurant to claim.