Kings Lodge nursing home raises £900 for residents with summer fete

Kings Lodge nursing home in Bosham held a spectacular end of summer fete last Saturday in the garden of the home.

The summer fete, which raised money for the residents’ fund, had many attractions, including a handmade crafts stalls, child entertainment, pony ride, a huge raffle, a striking auction, tombola, and entertainment. Home manager Dixon Xavier thanked everybody and said: “Everybody really enjoyed the day, and thanks to everyone’s contributions, the fete managed to raise £960 which will be used towards the residents’ fund. We were highly moved by the support we received from residents, families and friends of Kings Lodge.”