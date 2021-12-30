Kitesurfer dies after incident in Bracklesham Bay
A kite-surfer has died after getting into difficulties in Bracklsham Bay yesterday (December 29), police have now confirmed.
Thursday, 30th December 2021, 10:59 am
Updated
Thursday, 30th December 2021, 11:48 am
Sussex Police said that officers were called to Bracklesham Bay at around 1.15pm on Wednesday, December 29 to reports of a kite-surfer in difficulties.
“Officers attended with paramedics but the man was sadly pronounced deceased at the scene.
“The man’s next of kin have been informed, as has the coroner’s office.”
Selsey Coastguard Rescue Team were called out at 1.20pm with Paramedics, Hampshire & Isle Of Wight Air Ambulance and Police also on scene.