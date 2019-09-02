Kitesurfer taken to hospital after 'hitting a groyne' in West Wittering

A kitesurfer was taken to hospital after hitting a groyne on the beach in West Wittering on Saturday, a Selsey Coastguard spokesman confirmed.

The Coastguard team was called to assist the injured kitesurfer, who had hit a groyne on the beach at the end of Shore Road, at 4.37pm.

First aid treatment was given on the beach, before the casualty was then transferred into an ambulance and taken to hospital, the spokesman said.

The Coastguard spokesman added: "Thank you to West Wittering lifeguards for also attending and supporting this incident, it was very much appreciated."

