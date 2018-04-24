Knife found after Bognor high street fight

A man was arrested in Bognor town centre yesterday on suspicion of possessing an offensive weapon, police confirmed.

A spokesman for Sussex Police confirmed that there was reported to have been a fight in London Road, Bognor, at 2.30pm.

They added: “Three men were said to have been involved.

“One of them was arrested on suspicion of possessing an offensive weapon - a knife which was found abandoned nearby.”

The spokesman added that there were no reports of any injuries.

Speaking after the incident, business owners praised the response.

Paul Wells estimated units attended within four minutes and Michelle Harmsworth said: “They did respond well earlier, it could have got out of control very easily.”