Ladder rescue from fire at three-storey building in Bognor

Six people had to be rescued with ladders from a fire in a three-storey building in Bognor last night.

Three fire engines attended the fire in Steyne Street at 4.15pm, where a fire had been reported in the lobby.

A West Sussex Fire and Rescue Service spokesman said six people were rescued using ladders, while firefighters using breathing apparatus tackled the fire, which had led to smoke logging in the flats.

No one was hurt and the cause of the fire is still under investigation, the spokesman added.

Crews left the scene at 6.30pm but shortly after the Steyne Street fire broke out, six fire engines and an aerial ladder platform were called to reports of a high building fire in Norfolk Square.

On arrival, some smoke logging was found in a first floor flat due to unattended cooking.

One person was escorted from the building and cared for by paramedics, with units stood down at 5.40pm.