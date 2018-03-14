Lambing Live at Chichester College Brinsbury campus draws a crowd

Viewers are brought closer to nature at Chichester College Brinsbury campus during the Lambing Live event

Around 1,000 people braved the wet weather to visit the Pulborough campus’ lambing live events.

Lambing Live at Chichester College, Brinsbury campus. Pictures by Kate Shemilt

A bumpy tractor and trailer ride up to the farm led our visiting families to the lambing shed where they enjoyed meeting some of the very newest additions - some even seeing them come into the world as several ewes delivered during the event.

Visitors were then able to enjoy activities up at the farm including decorating biscuits and colouring in, before getting to have a hold of a lamb.

The tractor then returned to the campus where First Steps Nursery was holding an Open Day with a special farm-themed treasure hunt, raffle, balloons, complimentary cupcakes and refreshments and activities in each of its rooms.

There was also the opportunity to visit the popular animal centre and meet a whole host of different animals from rabbits and guinea pigs to snakes, tarantulas, tortoises and tropical fish to ferrets and lizards.

More than 200 guests from First Steps Nurseries also joined in the fun, with young and old equally delighted as they met the newest arrivals at the Brinsbury farm.

Kelly Pink visited with her two sons who attend First Steps Chichester, Harry, four, and Charlie, two. She said: “The boys had a great time, despite the rain. They loved cuddling the lambs and were fascinated by the unusual animals at the animal centre – especially the stick insects!”

First Steps Marketing Manager Lucy Oldham said: “It was such a wonderful day with families from all three of our nurseries coming to enjoy the experience. Our Brinsbury nursery really is in such a unique position set on this wonderful country campus and it was a great opportunity for us to demonstrate the type of experiences our children get to enjoy. We already can’t wait for next year!”

Alex Hollands, farm manager at Brinsbury, added: “It was a fantastic weekend. It’s always great to see so many families enjoying a day out in the countryside – even if the weather wasn’t quite as spring-like as we’d have hoped! We all had a great time meeting our visitors and introducing them to our lambs, piglets and calves.”

Local school and scout groups will be visiting the campus over the next three weeks for additional lambing live experiences at Brinsbury, which is part of the Chichester College Group.