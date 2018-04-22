Langmead Farms staff raise thousands for Snowdrop Trust

Staff at Langmead Farms in Bosham have spent the last six months raising funds for a local children’s charity.

The Sussex Snowdrop Trust is set to benefit from the fundraising campaign, which raised thousands of pounds.

The trust works to provide nursing care at home for children with life threatening or terminal illnesses.

It provides provides children’s community nurses and nurse support workers, emotional support which is met by Snowdrop counsellors, and financial help for families coping with the day-to-day problems of caring for a very sick child.

Various fundraising events were held on Halloween, Christmas, New Year, Valentine’s and Easter, to help raise much needed funds for the charity.

The result was a fantastic donation of £5,000.

Di Levantine, chairman and co-founder of the trust accepted the presentation cheque from the staff at Ham Farm.

Ham Farm is part of the Langmead Group, which is a diverse, consumer focused collection of fresh food, farming and property businesses operating across the world, and has been farming in West Sussex since 1881. It holds over 2,700 hectares of prime agricultural and horticultural land in Sussex, Suffolk and Perthshire .

