Large emergency response after accident on A285 near Petworth

Emergency services attended a collision on the A285 between Dunction and Petworth last night (Monday, January 20).

Sussex Police joined paramedics from the South East Coast Ambulance Service, and a crew from West Sussex Fire and Rescue Service, at the scene of the single vehicle accident.

PC Tom Van Der Wee said: "The road was closed for a short period of time whilst we dealt with the incident and recovered the damaged vehicle.

"The driver was checked over by paramedics."

In his post on Twitter, PC Van Der Wee added: "Thankfully persons involved are uninjured."