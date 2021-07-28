Large emergency response to fire at Arun Waste Services in Climping

West Sussex Fire & Rescue Services confirmed crews were responding to the blaze at the industrial unit off Grevatt’s Lane.

A spokesman said: “Joint Fire Control received the 999 call at 1.11pm this afternoon and mobilised fire engines from Arundel, Bognor Regis, Chichester, Littlehampton and Worthing to the scene along with the Incident Command Unit from Haywards Heath and the Water Carrier from Burgess Hill.