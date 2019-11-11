Large emergency response to Sussex castle ‘collapse’

Emergency services are responding to reports that part of a Sussex castle has ‘collapsed’.

Sussex Police confirmed its officers were assisting East Sussex Fire and Rescue Service with the incident at Lewes Castle in East Sussex.

A spokesman said: “Police are responding to a report of part of Lewes Castle collapsing on to buildings in Castle Ditch Lane, Lewes.

“Fire service colleagues have requested the assistance of search dogs and a drone having been alerted at 12.22pm on Monday (November 11).

“It is not known at this time if anyone is trapped as a result.”

East Sussex Fire and Rescue Service said: “ESFRS is currently at Lewes Castle following reports of a wall collapsing in the Old Coach House at 12.22 today.

Emergency services at the scene in Lewes

“Firefighters are working to check the area to ensure that no-one needs rescuing.

“Please avoid the area surrounding Lewes Castle to allow emergency crews to work.

“ESFRS is working alongside Sussex Police, South East Coast Ambulance Service (SECAmb), SECAmb’s Hazardous Area Response Teams, Building Control and British Red Cross.”

A spokesman for SECAmb said: “We had a call at 1.20pm to Ditch Lane, Lewes, to reports that a wall near Lewes Castle had collapsed. Ambulance crews are on scene, including our Hazardous Response Teams, alongside the police and fire service.”

East Sussex Fire and Rescue Service's Command Support Unit in Lewes

An eyewitness near the scene said five police cars, a dog unit, and a number of ambulance vehicles were parked in Lewes High Street, between Popes Passage and Castle Gate. They said Popes Passage had been cordoned off by police.