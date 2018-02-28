Latest Met Office snow warnings for Sussex

Weather warnings are still in place across Sussex as the ‘Beast from the East’ is set to bring more snow tomorrow (Thursday March 1).

A yellow (be aware) warning is in place, but the east of the county look set to see the heaviest snowfall during the morning.

Light snow is forecast for the whole area during the day but the alert also mentions strong gusts of wind from the east that will make the temperature feel well below freezing.

Although the Met Office alerts cover Friday and Saturday, currently little snow is forecast and the temperature is due to rise to around 5degC by the weekend.

