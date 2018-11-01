Latest on Chichester explosion

Scottish and Southern Electricity Networks said the cause of an explosion in Chichester yesterday was due to a 'tripped substation'.

The company said that 1,718 customers were affected by the explosion, which saw buildings evacuated last night.

Damage to the power station in the Cattlemarket carpark

A Scottish and Southern Electricity Networks spokesman said: “Scottish and Southern Electricity Networks (SSEN) was alerted to a power cut in Chichester at 18:47 on Wednesday 31 October. The outage was caused by a cable fault, which affected the supplies to 1,718 customers. Customers were restored in stages and all were back on supply by 21:55.

“The fault also resulted in the failure of equipment at the local substation on Market St and some damage to the external wall of the substation building. An investigation is under way to identify the cause of this failure.

“SSEN would like to reassure its customers that repairs are under way and that no further outages to power are anticipated while these works are carried out.”

