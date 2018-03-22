LATEST: Two men hospitalised after incident at Chichester car park

Sussex Police has today confirmed two men were taken to hospital on Tuesday after officers were called to assist the ambulance service near the Avenue de Chartres multi-storey car park.

Speaking yesterday a police spokesman said two men were arrested at the location after officers were called at 3.10pm, however the spokesman has today said ‘it transpires both men were not in fact arrested’.

They added: “The brief incident records did indicate that was the case, but it transpires that they were taken to St Richard’s Hospital for treatment due to alcohol intoxication, and the matter was left there.”

A spokesman for the South East Coast Ambulance Service NHS Foundation Trust confirmed it was called at 2.45pm to reports of a man in need of medical attention and that one ambulance attended.

