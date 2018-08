Chichester Lindy Hoppers, a local swing dance school, will be running four beginners’ workshops to coincide with the upcoming annual vintage motorsports event: The Goodwood Revival.

he workshops take place on September 1 and 15, and October 6 and 20, 2.30pm-5pm at The New Park Centre in Chichester. A partner is not needed, but booking a space in advance is essential. Email chichesterLH@gmail.com or visit www.chichesterlindyhoppers.co.uk for more details.