Legal challenge to Velo South opposed by county council

In an effort to fight a legal challenge against Velo South, the West Sussex County Council has appointed a solicitor.

The county council said it received a letter 'instructed by five residents', which made a 'number of claims' on behalf of those individuals about the procedure and arrangements for Velo South.

Velo South route

Following the original notice of the legal complaint, a county council statement read: "The letter makes a number of claims on behalf of those individuals about the procedure and arrangements for enabling road closures in connection with the proposed Velo South cycle event.

“The county council will, in accordance with the formal process in which the letter has been sent, consider its content and provide a full response to the lawyers as required."

Following this comment, 'Stop Velo South' told the Observer that county council leader Louise Goldsmith had instructed a London-based law firm Sharpe Pritchard to fight the legal action that residents mounted.

When asked for comment, a spokesman for the county council said: "We are able to confirm that a solicitor has been appointed, but cannot add anything further at this stage."

Chris Matthews, one of the residents involved in the 'Stop Velo South' campaign, urged the council to 'save money' by withdrawing their support for the 'hugely divisive, hugely disruptive, and hugely expensive race'.

