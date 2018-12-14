Lewes FC Women appoint manager who worked at Everton and Southampton

FA Women’s Championship team Lewes have unveiled their new manager.

Fran Alonso was appointed following an exhaustive recruitment process that attracted applications from what the club described as “an incredibly high calibre of candidates”.

Fran has been working for more than 15 years as a coach and manager, six of them in the Premier League working for Southampton alongside Mauricio Pochettino and Everton as assistant coach to Ronald Koeman.

The UEFA ‘A’ licensed Spaniard has also enjoyed coaching spells at Everton Ladies and Southampton Women and most recently as manager at Liverpool Feds who play in the National League, Northern Premier 1 Division.

Fran said: “I am really looking forward to starting my work with the players. I want my players to reach their own full potential.

“The kind of football I grew up playing and watching and then coaching is possession-based and attacking. For me, there are no limits for this club.”

Head of Football Stuart Fuller said: “We were fortunate to interview some of the best male and female coaches around. But when we met Fran, we knew this was someone who had all the attributes and passion we’ll need to take this team to the top of the game.”

Lewes FC Women’s next match is away to Leicester City on January 6 . The first home match for Fran will be against London Bees on Sunday, January 27.