‘Life-changing’ Pagham assistance dog makes competition finals

A Pagham resident and her assistance dog Whisky have made it into the final 12 for a national competition.

Kerenza Holzman entered the Dogs Monthly Hi-Life Trophy by writing about how having a partner dog has made a positive impact on her life.

She said: “He is amazing, he has made such a difference, it is about the emotional support as well as the physical.

“They really are life-changing.”

Kerenza, who has had Whisky for the last six years, hopes that the competition will help Canine Partners be able to help more people like her.

“They need all the funding they can get so they can reopen their lists again, there is a massive demand out there so anything we can do to get the awareness out there is fantastic.”

Voting for the competition closes on May 3, and while Kerenza admitted she was ‘thrilled’ to make the finals, she said she has not thought about winning.

“We are all winners in a way as we have been able to share how amazing our dogs are. It is about the awareness so the more people that vote the better.”

However, should they be successful, Kerenza said they would celebrate with a ‘long walk, lots of cuddles and more carrots – as Whisky loves them’.

To vote, write the name of your favourite on the back of a postcard or envelope and send it to Dogs Monthly Hi-Life Trophy, 62 The High Street, Chobham, Surrey GU24 8AA