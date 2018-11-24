Lifeboat called out to help distressed yacht

Selsey lifeboat was called out on Thursday morning after the skipper of a yacht hit troubled waters.

Uk Coastguard received a radio call from the sole occupant of the 45ft yacht Giverny2 reporting that he had lost propulsion and steering.

The all-weather lifeboat launched at 10.28am.

The Giverny2 had left the Hamble River at 3.30am bound for Brighton marina. The position was eight miles south east from the boathouse.

A Selsey RNLI spokesperson said, “The lifeboat arrived on scene at 10.51am and after checking the welfare of the skipper prepared to pass a line to him. As the skipper made his way to the bow to accept the line he realised that the yacht’s anchor had deployed unbeknown to him and at first it was thought this had fouled the rudder and propeller.

“The anchor line was buoyed off and cut away before the skipper tried the engine and steering. Both of these worked as normal so the Giverny2 was able to continue the passage to Brighton. The lifeboat escorted the vessel for a short time before returning to station arriving back at 12.01pm.

The crew included coxswain Martin Rudwick, second cox Rob Archibald, mechanic Phil Pitham, Geoff Mellett, Sam Corcoran-Smith and Harry Emmence.