Lifeboat rescues couple cut off by rising tide near Pagham

Lifeboat teams rescued a couple stranded near Pagham

After receiving the call, the RNLI Inshore Lifeboat (ILB) launched at 2:13pm and headed to the harbour entranc with three volunteer crew on-board.

Lifeboat crews spotted the stranded couple at 2:22pm, shortly after entering the harbour. The couple were provided with life jackets and brought aboard the ILB, which escorted them back to Pagham beach at 2:35pm.

Three crew were involved in the rescue effort: Helmsman Harry Emmence, Dan Langford and Pip Skeet.

The RNLI is a registered charity which provides a 24-hour search and rescue service along the British and Irish coasts. It operates more than 238 lifeboat stations in the UK and Ireland and crews have saved more than 142,700 lives.